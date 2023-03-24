Man found shot, killed inside flipped car near park in southeast Atlanta, police say

11Alive's SkyTracker was over the scene, where the car was seen flipped over in a creek with what appeared to be at least a dozen first responders on scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — One man is dead following a shooting near a park in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened in the 1900 block of Compton Drive near South Bend Park in Atlanta's Lakewood Heights neighborhood. It is just 1.2 miles away from Lakewood Amphitheatre.

Just after 4:50 p.m., APD officers responded to a call of a person shot near the park. When they arrived, they saw a car flipped down an embankment. Police found a man dead inside who had suffered from a gunshot wound.

11Alive's SkyTracker was over the scene, where the car was seen flipped over in a creek with what appeared to be at least a dozen first responders on scene.

Police do not yet know what led up to the shooting or and did not say whether a suspect is in custody. Homicide investigators are on scene trying to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.