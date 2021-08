This is what we know.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed in Candler Park on Saturday morning, police said.

It happened at the apartments on Oakdale Road shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the Candler Park neighborhood a few blocks away from the Candler Park Golf Course.

When police arrived, they said the man was suffering from a "possible self-inflicted" gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Grady in critical condition where later died.