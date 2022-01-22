Person shot and killed at South Atlanta High School

ATLANTA — A person was shot and killed overnight at South Atlanta High School, police said.
The Atlanta Police Department said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. for a person shot at 800 Hutchens Rd. SE, which is the address of the high school.
"Upon arrival, officers located a male who sustained gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by medical first responders," a police statement said.
The department said that homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
There was no immediate word on the identity of the victim or any possible suspects, as well as what may have led up to the shooting.