Person shot and killed at South Atlanta High School

The incident happened early Saturday morning.

ATLANTA — A person was shot and killed overnight at South Atlanta High School, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said the call came in around 1:15 a.m. for a person shot at 800 Hutchens Rd. SE, which is the address of the high school.

"Upon arrival, officers located a male who sustained gunshot wounds. The male was pronounced deceased on scene by medical first responders," a police statement said.

The department said that homicide detectives are investigating the incident.