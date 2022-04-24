Man shot, killed at Welcome All Park, police say

Here's what we know.

ATLANTA — Police in South Fulton are investigating after a man was shot and killed at Welcome All Park on Sunday.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows said he believes the shooting resulted from a verbal altercation between two men, who were fighting over a woman.

Meadows added that the victim is just 20-years-old and there is a person in custody.

11Alive has also learned that there was a Stop the Violence rally going on in the park at the time of the shooting as well.