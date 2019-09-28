ATLANTA — Atlanta Police responded to reports of a person shot shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of 4th and Peachtree streets.

When officers arrived, they discovered one person with a gunshot wound. However, officers discovered that the person had originally come from the Opium nightclub in the 900 block of Spring Street.

Atlanta Police did not immediately provide additional details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting or the victim's condition.

