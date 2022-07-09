Person shot near downtown Atlanta Grayhound station, police say

ATLANTA — A person was shot in front of a Grayhound station in downtown Atlanta, on Forsyth Street, according to police.
Atlanta Police are not yet sure what led up to the shooting. They also said that another person was pistol whipped.
However, officers add that people in the area told them they heard up to eight gunshots.
In addition, police said one person has been detained and they are letting people into the station.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
