A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said.

It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m.

During the investigation, police said the victim was uncooperative and they determined he was a convicted felon with a gun. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once he is released.