Crime

A man was shot at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex. But he's the one going to jail, police say

The victim was a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

ATLANTA — A man was shot Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in southwest Atlanta, but it'll be him that ends up in jail, police said

It happened at a location along the 1600 block of Stanton Road around 7:30 a.m. 

During the investigation, police said the victim was uncooperative and they determined he was a convicted felon with a gun. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once he is released. 

It is unknown what led to the shooting or if police have a suspect.

