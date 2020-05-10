Man fatally stabbed along Metropolitan Parkway

Police said they believe the man had been assaulting another person in a vehicle and was stabbed during the assault.

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death early Monday morning along Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said.

At around 12:55 a.m., police responded to an Exxon gas station at 1163 Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta to reports of a person stabbed.

Officers arrived and found the unresponsive man with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Police said they believe the man had been assaulting another person in a vehicle and was stabbed during the assault.

"Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident," Atlanta Police Ofc. Steve Avery said.