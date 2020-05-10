Man fatally stabbed along Metropolitan Parkway

ATLANTA — A man was stabbed to death early Monday morning along Metropolitan Parkway, Atlanta police said.
At around 12:55 a.m., police responded to an Exxon gas station at 1163 Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta to reports of a person stabbed.
Officers arrived and found the unresponsive man with a stab wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.
Police said they believe the man had been assaulting another person in a vehicle and was stabbed during the assault.
"Detectives are working to determine the circumstances that led to this incident," Atlanta Police Ofc. Steve Avery said.
The identity of the man killed is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.