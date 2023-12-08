Atlanta Police trying to identify these men connected to rainbow crosswalks double shooting

The 17-year-old, Asa Daniel, is still recovering in the hospital after his family said he was shot in the upper arm, hitting his artery, and his foot.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking for the public's help to identify two persons of interest connected to a double shooting at the rainbow crosswalks in Midtown on Thursday night.

Two teens were injured in the shooting. The 17-year-old, Asa Daniel, is still recovering in the hospital after his family said he was shot in the upper arm and foot. The 18-year-old was grazed in the stomach and has been released from the hospital.

One of the shootings happened at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue NE, the intersection where Atlanta's rainbow crosswalks are. Officers responded to another shooting on an adjacent street roughly 500 feet away at 978 Myrtle Street NE.

APD said they are now searching for these two men:

An online fundraiser has been set up for Daniel, whose family said that he and his friend were shot while walking home from a football game at Midtown High School's football stadium near Piedmont Park. They said Daniel was filming the game and taking pictures for the school.

They said the men were trying to rob Daniel and it later escalated to gunfire and the two teens shot. His family said the bullet knocked a chunk of his main artery out and he was rushed into emergency surgery in an attempt to prevent any life-altering injuries. He is doing better after surgery but they are ensuring that he doesn't develop a blood clot and that he has good blood flow.