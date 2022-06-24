Police are searching for these 3 people in deadly shooting investigation at Dekalb County gas station

Police are asking the public for help identifying three persons of interest in connection to a shooting that killed a teen.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police are asking the public for help identifying three people they believe are involved in a deadly shooting at a Lithonia gas station.

Authorities said three men were involved in a dispute Thursday where multiple people fired weapons in the parking lot of the Chevron Gas Station on Covington Highway, which resulted in the death of 18-year-old Charles Payne.

According to DeKalb Police, the three individuals fled the location before police arrived.

Anyone with information is urged to call our Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).