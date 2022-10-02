Ex-Cobb deputy indicted in child porn case says he awaits opportunity to confront allegations in court

'I feel the brunt of both the State and Federal government leveling charges at me,' a statement reads.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Cobb County deputy indicted in a child pornography case claims he's feeling the brunt of officials "leveling charges" against him, according to a statement.

Pete Bilardello's attorney, Kim Frye, is representing him on the state charges. Frye sent 11Alive a statement from Bilardello on Thursday.

He was arrested in August 2021, resigned from the sheriff's office, and in January was indicted by a federal grand jury. Officials said he was arraigned on the federal charges of distribution and possession of child pornography.

According to federal prosecutors, Bilardello possessed and distributed child pornography online for years.

“Bilardello allegedly shared child pornography through social media while he was employed as a law enforcement officer,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a news release Wednesday. “The victimization of children is one of the most heinous crimes imaginable, and distributing images of child sexual abuse compounds the harm. It is especially troubling that these crimes were allegedly committed by someone in a position of public trust.”

The warrants against Bilardello claimed he “admitted to chatting (online) about sexual acts with children, but stated it was fantasy” only, and he denied uploading photos.

"I have spent 17 years as a public servant with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office with a commendation for bravery and my response without hesitation in an active shooter incident at the Kennesaw, GA FedEx facility in 2014," Bilardello's statement reads. "I feel the brunt of both the State and Federal government leveling charges at me."

He added that he resigned as a result of the allegations, so he could spend time concentrating on his family and his defense.

"I await a full opportunity to confront these allegations in a court of law," the statement added. "I appreciate the support of my family and friends during this time."

Cobb County Sheriff Craig Owens told 11Alive last year when Bilardello was arrested that the former deputy was not then involved in investigating sex offenses for the sheriff’s office. However, prosecutors said that for a time, Bilardello did work in a sex offender unit there.