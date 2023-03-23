Phone repair employee finds over 250 child porn photos on customer's device: Hall County Deputies

An arrest was made on Wednesday, and the office said the 27-year-old was charged with felony sexual exploitation of a minor.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 27-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after Hall County deputies said a phone repair employee found child porn on his device.

The office said the phone was dropped off at a repair shop in Gwinnett County Oct. 20, 2022. That employee reported to Gwinnett Police that he saw pornographic images on the device during repairs. Once the department realized the man was from Hall County, the case was turned over to Hall County Sheriff's Office.

When deputies received the phone in November of 2022, investigators said they found at least 300 photos of children "believed to be between the ages of 1 and 14, engaged in sexually explicit activity. "