ATLANTA — Pictures of a black Jeep sitting on cinder blocks at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport has been floating around local Facebook groups this week.

Atlanta Police said they don't believe the car was stolen, but it may have been vandalized.

APD said they went to South Daily Parking on the South Terminal Byway on March 25 and found the Jeep Wrangler parked on cinder blocks at the facility.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video to find out when the car was parked, when the vandalism happened and if the potential suspects were caught on camera.

Police haven't been able to get in contact with the owner yet. Until then, the car will be impounded for its safety and the safety of patrons in the parking lot.

MORE STORIES PEOPLE ARE READING

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

Atlanta has dark secret hidden near the airport runways

Show dog bound for the Netherlands goes missing at Atlanta airport