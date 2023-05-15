Photo of suspect vehicle released | APD looking for gray Maserati after man hurt in shooting

APD is looking for a gray Maserati that has a possible temporary tag of P2748903.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police need help finding a gray Maserati that might be connected to a shooting that happened Monday afternoon.

According to APD, they responded to the 300 block of Peters Street around 4:25 p.m. Officers said the 26-year-old victim may have interrupted an attempted car break-in. Police said there was an exchange of gunfire between the victim and a suspect. An ambulance took the man to the hospital.

Now, officers are seeking assistance locating a suspect vehicle in the case. The Maserati possibly has the temporary tag displaying: P2748903.

APD released photos of the car they are looking for.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477). They also accept tips online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org.