Pickens County domestic call leads to exchange of gunfire between suspect, deputy

The sheriff's office said the deputy was not injured but the suspect was taken to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a suspect was injured but a deputy is OK after a shooting in Pickens County on Saturday morning.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office reports that one of its deputies was responding to a domestic incident when that deputy encountered the suspect, who was armed. The sheriff's office reports that both the deputy and the suspect opened fire.

The deputy was not struck but the suspect was, according to the sheriff's office. The suspect's condition and identity have not yet been released.

The sheriff's office has since turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, a common practice among Georgia law enforcement agencies when one or more of their officers is involved in a shooting.