Police want to speak to these people about Piedmont Park stabbing

Police said these people are not suspects, they simply want to find out if they have any information about the crime or if they may have seen anything.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Homicide Investigators released photographs of multiple people who they believe were in the area of Piedmont Park when a woman and her dog were brutally stabbed last week.

"Investigators are hoping these individuals may have seen something that could help forward their investigation and they are asking for assistance identifying or contacting them," police said in a statement.

The FBI is assisting APD in the investigation.