1 shot outside Buckhead restaurant, APD says

According to APD, the shooting was outside of a Greek restaurant in Buckhead called Kyma at 3085 Piedmont Road at 8 p.m.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police said a man was shot outside of a Buckhead restaurant Sunday night.

APD said when officers arrived they found a man who appeared to be shot in the arm. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances around the shooting but did confirm that the shooting took place outside and behind the restaurant.