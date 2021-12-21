APD looking for suspect after man shot near Lindbergh gas station

APD said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was wearing a red puffy coat.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are searching for a suspect after a 24-year-old man was shot near a gas station in the Lindbergh community Monday evening.

Officers responded to a person shot near a gas station at 2424 Piedmont Rd shortly after 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they determined a shooting had taken place but officers couldn't find a victim. Investigators later learned the victim took himself to Grady after he was shot multiple times.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, the victim and a friend were walking near a Texaco gas station when they were approached from behind by an unknown man. APD said an argument ensued, escalated and the victim was shot.

Investigators are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. APD said in a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the suspect was wearing a red puffy jacket. The video also shows the victim wearing a red and white hooded sweatshirt walking with a friend.

APD said at the press conference, the shooting appears to be unprovoked.

"He has no idea why this individual came walking toward them in an aggressive manner," Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.