One grazed, another shot after minor traffic accident outside Buckhead

Police believe the suspect escaped in a white Audi.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police say a minor traffic accident may have been what preceded gunfire along Piedmont Road outside of Buckhead on Saturday morning that sent one to the hospital.

Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. near 2087 Piedmont Road. Officers arrived to find one man with a gunshot wound to the leg and another who had been grazed by a bullet.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting was the result of a dispute arising out of a minor accident. Police believe the suspect then escaped in a white Audi.