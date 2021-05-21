Woman stabbed several times after being removed from home at knifepoint, deputies say

Authorities said the suspect is facing multiple charges, including arson.

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities say a woman had to be air-lifted to an Atlanta hospital after being found stabbed several times in Pike County, Friday.

The Pike County Sheriff's Office said a resident first spotted something unusual that morning at a house still under construction on Tanyard Road. The resident said he noticed someone inside the house on his surveillance system.

Deputies arrived to find a suspect in the home with a female victim who had been injured. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect lit a blanket on fire for unknown reasons while inside the home. He was soon taken into custody.

However, deputies soon learned the extent of the victim's injuries, and emergency personnel were called to the scene. According to a statement released by the sheriff's office, the victim had several stab wounds and was air-lifted to Atlanta Medical Center for treatment after being treated by emergency medical services on the scene.

The sheriff's office said the victim had told deputies that she had been forced out of her home at knifepoint by the suspect. Authorities said the two knew each other and were in an ongoing relationship.