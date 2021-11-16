Newnan truck stop murder | Deputies search for van stolen by suspect

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the man but said the suspect took off in the victim's white van.

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff's Office is searching for the van that belonged to a man who was murdered at a truck stop last Friday night.

Deputies responded to the shooting at the Pilot at 1645 S. Highway 29 in Newnan after a man was shot and killed. The sheriff's office said the man had been involved in an argument with another man, before getting shot at least one time.

Witnesses said they heard two gunshots. The victim made his way inside of Pilot and then collapsed, where he died due to his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office has not yet released the identity of the man but said the suspect took off in the victim's white van. The van has the words "Assured Conveyance" on the side. The suspect was seen leaving in the van, pulling out of the parking lot and heading north on Highway 29.

The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.