ATLANTA -- A Pizza Hut delivery worker was robbed earlier this month while out on a job.

Atlanta Police said the crime happened on June 19 at 4119 Waits Avenue SW. The incident report indicates that three suspects were at the scene of the vacant residence.

The driver, who works for the Pizza Hut at 3695 Cascade Road, said she went to the home and a 9-year-old boy answered the door. He told the deliverer he would get the money from his mother.

The driver told police that a few minutes later, two men came from the back of the house. One of them was wearing a mask and had a gun. She didn't get a good look at the third person.

The victim said the robber fired a shot in the air and told her "get on the ground or turn around before I shoot you."

The robbers told her to put the items on the ground. She placed the pizza, car keys, cell phone, and drink on the ground.

They all left in the victim's green 1998 Nissan Maxima with the Georgia tag RFN0042.

