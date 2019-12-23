CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for two men who robbed a Clayton County business and held the owner's family at gunpoint last weekend.

It happened at PK Wings on Thurmond Road in Forest Park around shortly after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The surveillance video apparently showed the men walk into the store appearing as customers. That's when one of them walked up to the counter and pulled out a silver 9mm semi-automatic handgun and demanded money.

Shortly after, the second suspect also pulled out the same gun, except his had gold on the side, according to police. They both walked around behind the counter and stole $600 from the cash register.

According to the incident report, one suspect served as the lookout while another suspect demanded the money. One of the suspects began looking for the safe. The victim who was robbed said the other suspect took him into another room to empty the safe, while the other suspect held the victim's children at gunpoint in the front of the restaurant. He told the children to get on the floor and lay down.

The suspect did not touch the safe, instead, police said he made the victim do all of the work. The victim placed $300 into a clear plastic bag and one of the suspects took the bag to the front and ran away on foot.

Police said they were last seen heading towards the right of the building.

One of the suspects allegedly called out the other suspect's name during the robbery. It is believed that one of the robbers worked at the restaurant previously, according to the incident report.

The victim described the men as black men, standing 5'7"-5'8" and weighing around 165 pounds to 170 pounds. According to surveillance footage, one man was wearing a camo jacket with black pants and black sneakers. Police said he was also wearing a fake, long straight beard with a wig.

The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, with leather sleeves and black sneakers, according to police. He also had a fake beard and a black curly wig.

OTHER HEADLINES:

'Diving in Lake Lanier probably is one of the most dangerous things I’ve done'

He ate a cupcake, so they used a bat to beat him to death, police say

'Evil personified' | 'Best friend' charged in missing college student's murder