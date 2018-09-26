EATONTON, Ga. – Two men were arrested for hunting deer at night in the B.F. Grant Wildlife Management Area and shooting at animals from the roof of their car.

Stone Mountain residents A LE, 39, and Paoy Hrel, 30, were found by rangers conducting surveillance from the campground along Hearnsville Road on Sept. 22 just before 10 p.m.

The wildlife officers saw a dark colored passenger car driving slowly down the road, with a subject inside the car shining a light from side to side across the nearby hayfield. The light struck the officer’s patrol car and then immediately cut off, according to the police report.

Two men were found inside the car with a deer rifle on the floorboard of the rear seat. Officers said the rifle was a Remington Model 770 .270 with a Buris scope and had a freshly spent round in the chamber, along with live rounds in the magazine.

Various skinning tools, including knives, rubber gloves, camouflage clothing and a hand held lamp and light were found in the car, along with a .380 Bersa handgun that was found in the car’s storage box in the dash.

A small fawn that was recently shot was found in the trunk, according to the police report. Hrel told police he shot the deer while riding on the roof of the car through the sunroof, using the light to track animals.

Both men were arrested and transported to Putnam County Jail and were charged with hunting deer at night, hunting from a motor vehicle and hunting from a public road.

