ATLANTA -- One person is in custody after firing shots at an officer.

According to Atlanta Police, an officer in an unmarked patrol car stopped a stolen vehicle near Langston Avenue SW and Murphy Avenue SW.

Carlos Campos of APD said the officer followed the vehicle . About three to four blocks later, the suspect allegedly fired multiple shots at the officer.

The suspect jumped out of the car and then it crashed into a pole and a mailbox, Campos said.

Police were able to catch the suspect and recover the weapon.

No officers were injured. The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WXIA