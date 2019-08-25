ATLANTA — Two people told Atlanta Police that they had been shot by someone who they weren't able to see on a hill early Sunday morning.

Officers were summoned to a location in the 1500 block of Moreland Avenue, S.E., just after 3 a.m., in reference to a person shot call.

According to Atlanta Police Investigator James White III, when the officers arrived, they found two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One of them had been hit in the elbow and inner thigh, while the other victim had been hit in his left arm.

Both victims told officers that the did not see who had been doing the shooting. According to White, they told officers that the shots had been fired at them from a nearby hill.

Both of the shooting victims were transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta in stable, alert, conscious and breathing condition, for treatment of their injuries.

The police investigation of the incident remains ongoing.

