Police activity spotted at Morrow High School following 'incident'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police activity was spotted at Morrow High School in Clayton County Friday afternoon.

11Alive crews were at the scene and saw several patrol cars.

Clayton County Public Schools said in a statement that it's aware of an "incident" that took place at the high school. The school district said the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating what happened.

The school district released the following statement:

“Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is aware of an incident that occurred at Morrow High School and the CCPS Police Department is currently investigating this incident. As student safety is the first priority, please be advised that this matter will be handled in alignment with the Clayton County Public Schools Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook as well as with judicial intervention as appropriate. Our district remains committed to ensuring all students are provided with a safe and conducive learning environment.”

