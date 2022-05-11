Man wanted over homicide arrested after domestic dispute call to APD

He was taken into custody

A man wanted on a homicide warrant from MARTA Police was arrested by Atlanta Police officers after being briefly barricaded in an apartment overnight.

Authorities were called to a home along Howell Street SE off Edgewood Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Atlanta Police Department officials. The location is near Krog Street Tunner and Atlanta's Martin Luther King, Jr. historical sites.

Officers said they initially got a call about shots fired during a "domestic dispute." Once there, they could hear a man and woman arguing inside the apartment.

Eventually, the woman left the apartment. Police said she had "minor abrasions."

They eventually learned the man inside, Demond Frazier, had multiple warrants out for his arrest, including the homicide warrant mentioned earlier.

After assistance from MARTA Police, APD officers said Frazier left the apartment and was taken into custody.

