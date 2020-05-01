ATLANTA — An Amazon delivery van driver was carjacked at gunpoint Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

According to Atlanta Police Sgt. John Chafee, officers responded to a carjacking call at about 8 a.m., in the 1700 block of Westhaven Drive, S.W.

Investigators said that the driver had stopped in the area to make a delivery. As he was returning to his van, he was approached by a male, who pulled out a gun and told him to step back.

Officers said the assailant took the driver's phone, hopped into the Amazon van and drove off. As he drove away, the driver told officers that it looked like he was being followed by a gray Buick Regal and a silver SUV.

Chafee said that at this point, investigators are working to find the delivery vehicle and identify all of those involved in the carjacking incident.

