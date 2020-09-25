Police announce break in 8-year-old Gwinnett County cold case

The department said a suspect was made by an detective who'd been working the case "for years."

Gwinnett County Police said Friday they had made a break in a nearly eight-year-old cold case, linking a man already in jail to the 2012 murder of Robert Mixon.

The department said the break in identifying Nazar Matheson as a suspect was made by an detective who'd been working the case "for years."

According to the department, Mixon was shot to death inside his apartment on Satellite Blvd. on Nov. 2 that year.

"Detectives originally assigned to the case spoke with witnesses and fielded tips but were never able to identify a suspect," Gwinnett Police said.

The cold case investigator was finally able to find DNA evidence linking Matheson to the murder. According to Gwinnett Police, he is already incarcerated for unrelated crimes.

The department said they're still asking anyone with information about the case to come forward and call 770-513-5300.