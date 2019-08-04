ATLANTA — An armed man has barricaded himself inside of a home with five children in southwest Atlanta, police say.

Police said they arrived to the home after a domestic call and that's when they learned the man allegedly had a gun and called SWAT.

The mother of the children is outside of the home, according to police.

Negotiators are trying to speak to the man to get him to come out safely and turn himself in.

11Alive spoke with a neighbor who said the man is a really good man and a good father and he is shocked that this is happening.

"He is a really nice guy --that's all that I know. I mean they're great people, so to hear that is news to me," the neighbor said.

Police said it involves a home off Venetian Dr. and Graymont Dr.

11Alive crews are heading to the scene.