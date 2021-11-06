Police arrest 18-year-old following West Lake shooting

U.S Marshals arrested the 18-year-old in Chattanooga, TN, Thursday.

ATLANTA — U.S Marshals arrested an 18-year-old man in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Thursday in connection to the West Lake apartment shooting.

Atlanta Police homicide detectives identified the 18-year-old as an associate of victims Diamond O'Neal and Diari Durham. The 18-year-old man faces two charges of aggravated assault and one account of murder, according to APD.

Officers responded to a gas station at around 2:45 a.m. on Jun. 11, on reports of a wounded person. APD said they found Durham,19, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The officers followed a trail of blood, leading them to an apartment complex in West Lake's neighborhood, where 23-year-old Diamond O'Neal was found fatally shot.

Police said a 1-year-old was found unharmed in the apartment and is now in care with the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services.

Durham was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition, according to the police report.