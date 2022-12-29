Police arrest 4 of 6 people in connection to 15-year-old's death

Jacori Butler died months after the shooting on Dec. 8 at Grady Hospital.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Police in Clayton County are searching for two more people after arresting four others in connection to a shooting that ended a 15-year-old's life after spending months in medical care.

Four out of the six people involved have been arrested. Police are still searching for a 20-year-old woman named Jailen Johnson and an 18-year-old woman named Jacora Butler. Photos are shown below.

The shooting happened on Oct. 29. Officers with Clayton County Police Department were dispatched to a home on the 8300 block of Magnolia Drive in Jonesboro regarding a shooting.

When officers arrived at the address, they reported that relatives had moved the victim's body, attempting to take 15-year-old Jacori Butler to the local hospital. The department said Clayton County Fire and Emergency Services was able to intercept the vehicle and take Jacori to a trauma center in Atlanta.

Investigators said that two groups, totaling six people, including Jacori, met up to sell and purchases drugs and guns. A fight broke out and turned into gunfire hitting Jacori.

He died at Grady Hospital on Dec. 8 from his injuries in the shooting, Clayton Police said.

A 47-year-old man was charged with tampering with evidence and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon but was not included among the six people who came to buy and sell drugs and guns on Oct. 29. The five others all face felony murder charges in the case, the department reported.