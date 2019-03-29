DUNWOODY, Ga. — Adorned with a black leather jacket and aviator sunglasses, a man was caught on camera Sunday taking out an unknown frustration on a Dunwoody home - with a pink baseball bat.

Days later, police believe they have the culprit in custody. The Dunwoody Police Department arrested 24-year-old Chadwick Hampton Weeks on Friday charging him with criminal damage to property in the second degree - a felony offense.

Police said they received several tips from the public after learning of the incident and sharing photos of the home hitter online. Authorities still haven't established a motive for the actions that left windows of the Wynterhall Lane home damaged.

And while one person is now behind bars, police are still on the lookout for one other suspect and they're still working to identify that person. In the meantime, they're urging this second suspect to turn themselves in - or make contact with Detective Tim Waldron at 678-382-6911 or by e-mail at Tim.Waldron@dunwoodyga.gov.