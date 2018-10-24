CHAMBLEE, Ga. -- Chamblee Police said they caught a man Monday evening suspected of robbing a CVS Pharmacy on Peachtree Boulevard.

In-store surveillance images show a black male wearing a black jacket, a black mask and carrying a black gun waving it at four people inside the store. One person was forced to give the armed male all of the money from the register before he fled the store.

Outside the store, an officer driving on Peachtree Road said he saw a man walking away from the CVS Pharmacy when he heard about a robbery that had just occurred on his radio. The man walking matched the description that was radioed. In addition, the description indicated that he was armed.

When the officer tried to make contact with the man, the man took off running. The officer began to chase him on foot. A second police car drove in front of the man, which caused him to fall down. He tried to get up and keep running, but fell once again.

The suspect was armed with a black Glock 30S .45 caliber handgun. He also had a black mask.

Officers were able to identify the suspect as Rodney Garvin.

Garvin was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail.

