4 arrested after police chase over several Atlanta interstates: Brookhaven Police

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — Four juveniles are in custody after a license plate reader triggered a police chase across several major Atlanta interstates Friday, according to Brookhaven Police.

It all started with an alleged armed carjacking out of Knoxville, Tenn., authorities said.

The Brookhaven Uniform Patrol Division said it received an alert from a license plate reader in reference to the stolen car. When officers caught up with the car, they saw the driver turning into a gas station.

Officers attempted a traffic stop and the car sped away onto I-85 south. Brookhaven Police continued to chase the car as it turned onto GA-400 north.

After briefly turning onto I-285, the car got back onto GA-400, where the driver ultimately exited on Abernathy Road. Brookhaven Police said that's when everyone in the car got out of the car and ran away.

Brookhaven, Sandy Springs and Dunwoody officers created a perimeter for Sandy Springs K-9 to help track down the juveniles.

All four were arrested with the help of all officers involved, Brookhaven Police said.

11Alive crews spotted the abandoned car surrounded by police patrol cars Friday afternoon.