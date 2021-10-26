Driver hits car, slams into tree during chase: GSP

Authorities said the driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

ATLANTA — Two people were arrested following a police pursuit in a busy part of town, according to Georgia State Patrol.

GSP said troopers tried to stop a Dodge Charger for no insurance on Piedmont Road near Sidney Marcus Boulevard. However, the driver didn't stop and led GSP on a chase.

"As the pursuit approached Lindbergh Way, the driver lost control of the vehicle," GSP said in a statement. "The violator’s vehicle struck another motorist before running off the roadway and striking a tree."

Authorities said the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. The driver is facing felony fleeing, reckless driving, no insurance, and other traffic-related charges.

GSP said the passenger was taken into custody for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

"The other motorist that was struck had a complaint of injury but was not transported from the scene," GSP said.