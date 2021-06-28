Search for suspect who deputies say crashed during pursuit in Paulding County

During what deputies described as a "short pursuit," the car crashed and the suspect ran away from the scene, they said.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Law enforcement officers are looking for a suspect who they said ran away from the scene after crashing a car during a chase.

According to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, their department was assisting Cobb County Police with an investigation at a house on Nebo Road.

Cobb Police said their investigators were following up on leads for suspects in cases in multiple jurisdictions. However, they didn't give much information on the specifics of the alleged crimes.

The suspect took off from the house in a car.

The sheriff's office said a Paulding deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. During what deputies described as a "short pursuit," the car crashed and the suspect ran away from the scene.

They are still looking for the suspect.