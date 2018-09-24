ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man's child and car disappeared, then suddenly reappeared Sunday night.

According to Atlanta Police, officer responded to the 600 block of Pryor Street SW around 7 p.m. When officers got there, the father of a 5-year-old child told police his vehicle and his child were missing.

Officers canvassed the area for the child and found him and the vehicle near McDonough Boulevard and Eric Street SE.

Police said the child had no visible injuries but was transported by EMS for further evaluation.

Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

