Police seek leads in deadly Athens shooting | $1,000 reward offered

ATHENS, Ga. — A $1,000 reward is being offered following a fatal shooting in Athens on Wednesday night, according to the police department.

A call regarding a shooting came in around 11:15 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to block 100 of Zebulon Drive, a part of the Nellie B Community apartment buildings on the east side.

When they arrived, police said 36-year-old Kenton Daniel was found shot. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where the police department said he later died.