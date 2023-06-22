Police seek leads in deadly Athens shooting | $1,000 reward offered

ATHENS, Ga. — A $1,000 reward is being offered following a fatal shooting in Athens on Wednesday night, according to the police department.
A call regarding a shooting came in around 11:15 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to block 100 of Zebulon Drive, a part of the Nellie B Community apartment buildings on the east side.
When they arrived, police said 36-year-old Kenton Daniel was found shot. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where the police department said he later died.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of the person or persons involved in this incident. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.Crime Stoppers