ATLANTA – People are searching for answers, wanting to know why a 19-year-old Clark Atlanta University student was shot while driving near campus.

Daeja Craddick crashed in front of a church, plowing over a flower boxes, after being shot in the torso. The shooting happened near the intersection of Lucile and Lawton around midnight.

She told police she was driving to pickup her boyfriend when a woman shot her.

Officers said there are a lot of details that simply aren't adding up; detectives still haven't come up with a motive. They are also trying to determine if the shooting was random or if the victim was targeted.

Community members call the crime a senseless shooting.

"It's a shame," said Robert, a Veteran who didn't want 11Alive to use his last name. "These people aren't trained to have weapons and they shoot."

"It's reckless," one resident said. "My sister owns property here, other people have property, and people walking down the street."

The victim was taken to the hospital where she is recovering.

