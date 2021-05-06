Police determine skull found in Gwinnett County belonged to woman; asking for help identifying her

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Thursday that they have determined a skull discovered in April belonged to a woman, and now they're asking for help identifying her.
Gwinnett Police said in a release that the skull had first been found on April 11 near the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road. The area is a commercial one in unincorporated Buford, and police said the skull was found in a wooded portion.
According to police, forensic testing determined it possibly belonged to a white or mixed-race woman who would have been between 20-35 years old.
"The Gwinnett Police Homicide Unit is requesting information and are asking anyone who may be able to identify the female to call the police immediately," the department said in a statement. "If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300."