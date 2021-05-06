Police determine skull found in Gwinnett County belonged to woman; asking for help identifying her

According to police, forensic testing determined it possibly belonged to a white or mixed-race woman who would have been between 20-35 years old.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Gwinnett County said Thursday that they have determined a skull discovered in April belonged to a woman, and now they're asking for help identifying her.

Gwinnett Police said in a release that the skull had first been found on April 11 near the 2700 block of Hamilton Mill Road. The area is a commercial one in unincorporated Buford, and police said the skull was found in a wooded portion.

