$40,000 worth of cocaine found inside shoes at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson airport

ATLANTA — A 21-year-old Georgia woman was arrested for smuggling narcotics at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Sunday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection report.

Officers referred the woman, whose name has not been released, for further inspection after arriving on a flight from Jamaica.

The officers who examined her bags found even pairs of shoes containing a white powdery substance concealed in the shoe bottoms which tested positive for cocaine.

“Smugglers go through great lengths to conceal drugs from our officers,” Paula Rivera, CBP Port Director for the Area Port of Atlanta said in a statement. “Narcotics interdiction remains a priority CBP enforcement mission, one that we take very seriously.”

According to officials, the cocaine discovered was seized and weighed approximately three pounds, with a street value estimated at $40,000.

Atlanta CBP officers have turned the individual over to Clayton County Police Department for state prosecution.