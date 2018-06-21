DECATUR, Ga. -- Police are searching for any information after a shooting left one person dead and another injured on Wednesday evening.

At 5:48 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of South Candler Street and Midway Road for a person shot.

When they arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds inside of a car.

Both were transported to a nearby hospital where one of the victims succumbed to his injuries and the other is being treated for not life-threatening injuries.

The gunman is described as being a bald, black male driving in a black Chrysler 200 or 300 and was last seen traveling southbound on South Candler Street.

The GBI has been called in to assist with investigations.

If anyone has information they can share about this incident, they are asked to please contact Decatur Police at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) if you wish to remain anonymous.

PHOTOS | Shooting leaves one dead, another injured

PHOTOS | Decatur intersection shooting leaves one dead, another injured

© 2018 WXIA