Police: Group of men invaded Marietta apartment, person injured

The incident happened at around 3:34 a.m. when officers reported they were dispatched to a home invasion at 1822 Lantern Ridge Drive.

MARIETTA, Ga. — Police in Cobb County are investigating a home invasion at an apartment complex that left one person injured early Friday morning.

According to police, five unknown black males had entered the apartment when two of the residents got home from work.

The suspects did hit one of the victims, but no one was shot. The men stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the adult victims.

There was a 1-year-old child present as well.

The victim who was struck was treated on scene by EMS personnel but not transported to the hospital.