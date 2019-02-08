DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A suspect is on the run after authorities say he killed his girlfriend before shooting several rounds into a DeKalb County Police officer.

Police say 27-year-old Otis Walker fatally shot the woman around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 1 after a "domestic dispute between the boyfriend and girlfriend" escalated. Walker then reportedly shot Derek Nunn, a 3-year veteran with the DeKalb County Police Department, as they tried to approach the scene.

Walker ran off from the home.

But according to public records, it's not the first time police were called to the home where the shooting reportedly happened.

DeKalb County Police Department

A summary of calls to the home off Hodgdon Corners Cove showed police had been dispatched there eight times before, including one call less than an hour before the fatal shooting:

May 28, 2018

7:01 a.m. - check location

July 26, 2018

3:46 p.m. - check location

Sept. 14, 2018

9:56 a.m. - check location

Sept. 24, 2018

4:03 a.m. - fugitive investigation

July 31, 2019

11:50 p.m. - check location

Aug. 1, 2019

12:29 a.m. - person shot

Aug. 1, 2019

12:31 a.m. - person shot

Aug. 1, 2019

6:01 a.m. - PD-life threat

Police have still not identified the woman killed in the shooting, and have not said the officer's condition.

The search for Walker is still underway, and police warn he should be considered armed and dangerous. There is a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Information can be submitted anonymously to 404-577-TIPS (8477) or StopCrimeATL.com.

