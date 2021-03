Police in the area of Campbellton Road and Barge Road said they heard several gunshots around 7:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — A shooting left one man dead in southwest Atlanta early Saturday morning.

Police in the area of Campbellton Road and Barge Road said they heard several gunshots around 7:30 a.m.

Authorities found a man shot dead on Valeland Avenue.

The name of the victim has yet to be released.