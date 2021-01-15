Police identify man killed in shooting outside DeKalb McDonald's

The 21-year-old victim was in his vehicle at the drive-thru when he was shot, police said.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police have identified a man killed in a shooting outside a McDonald's restaurant late Tuesday afternoon.

According to investigators, 21-year-old Marque Andrews was shot outside the restaurant located at the corner of Candler and McAfee roads, police said.

"He was in the drive-thru in his vehicle when the shooting occurred," DeKalb Police said earlier this week.

Officers are still looking for a suspect in connection with the crime.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the DeKalb County Police Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.