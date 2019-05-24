ATLANTA — Police have released the name of a woman found dead outside the DeKalb County Jail and the identity of a man who may have shot her.

Lt. Matt Ferreira said the woman was found dead in the front passenger seat in the parking lot of the jail when police arrived around 5:15 a.m. The woman has since been identified as 57-year-old Wanda Goins.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the man driving the car wanted to alert the authorities of the dead woman, Ferreira said. That's when he approached a Spalding County sheriff's deputy who was visiting the jail for other reasons and told him about the dead woman in the car. The deputy took the suspect, later identified as 62-year-old Rodney Bolden into custody.

Rodney Bolden

DeKalb County Jail

Authorities said the physical evidence suggests that the incident happened inside of the car, but they are working to learn where the woman died.

Police believe the shooting may have been tied to a domestic issue between the suspect and his alleged victim.