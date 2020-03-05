Police in Athens looking for home invasion suspect they attacked woman

Police said the suspect attacked a woman as she entered her home.

ATHENS, Ga. — Police in Athens are investigating a home invasion from Saturday afternoon in the 100 block of East Cloverhurst Avenue.

According to a release, a 21-year-old woman, who is a student at the University of Georgia told investigators she was entering her home, and that when she entered, a black male came in behind her.

She told officers that he attacked her, demanding money. She says she lost consciousness during the assault. When she awakened, the attacker was gone.

Investigators described the suspect as a black male, about 20-to-30 years in age. He was wearing a white t-shirt and dark-colored pants.

“The safety of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance, and the police department is committed to using all investigative resources to identify and arrest this offender," said Athens-Clarke County Police Chief Cleveland Spruill. "We are asking the public to contact us with any information on this assault and always urge, ‘If You See Something, Say Something.’"

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective David Harrison at 762-400-7361 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775. A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator.

